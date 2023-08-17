2023-24 Meridian Public School District elementary sports league begins tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Year two of the Meridian Public School District’s (MPSD) elementary sports league will tip-off Wednesday evening with basketball and cheerleading.

Dr. Cheyenne Trussell, the MPSD Director of Athletics, states that this is a way to help each kid in the district get involved with extracurricular activities.

Each of the five elementary schools in the MPSD participate in the league’s now six sports team’s that they have to offer. Before the 2022-23 season, baseball was the only sport that was offered in the elementary league. Now, each school offers track, softball, baseball, and flag football- along with basketball and cheerleading.

The school district has seen benefits from children who join a team. School principals have noted that those kids miss school less often, and get their class work turned in on time.

The varsity coaches for each respective school are in charge of coordinating their respective sports.

Meridian High head basketball coach, Tre Collins, added that this is a way to prepare the youth for sports at the next levels.

“This can be a feeder program to the middle schools, and the middle schools feed into the high schools.” Collins said.

The first slate of games begins tonight at 5:30 p.m. with the Carver Girls facing Poplar Springs. The Crestwood Girls team will face Parkview at 6:05 p.m., and the West Hills Girls face Carver at 6:40 p.m.

After the girls’ team’s play, the Carver boys team will face Poplar Springs at 7:15 p.m., followed by Crestwood Boys taking on Parkview at 7:50 p.m. The West Hills boys team and the Carver B-team will close out the first night of action at 8:25 p.m.

There will be basketball games every Monday and Wednesday for the next three weeks (excluding Labor Day,) with the final slew of games taking place on Sept. 6th.

Each basketball game will take place at the Meridian High gymnasium, with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m each day.

The next MPSD elementary sports season will begin on Sept. 7 with track.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.