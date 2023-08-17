Anderson Regional Health System hires new doctor for Diabetes Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local hospital said it’s working to better serve the community. Anderson Regional Health System has hired Meridian native, Dr. David Lott, in the Endocrinology and Diabetes Center.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said about one in seven Mississippians are living with diabetes, making the Magnolia State rank in the top five for highest diabetes rates.

Anderson said it has not had an endocrinologist in the center for six years, so with the addition of Dr. Lott brings his expertise to help those in need.

“As a full spectrum endocrinology practice, we prescribe and treat most endocrine disorders such as thyroid disease, adrenal disorders and pituitary disease. That includes the full spectrum, such as injections, full workups and prescriptions that you may need. We are also very blessed to be accompanied by the diabetic team here with Terry and Denise, who can help you with anything from insulin pumps to CGM monitors and just your general diabetic needs,” said Dr. Lott.

Lott said he’s excited to be able to help people in his hometown live healthier lives. The Endocrinology and Diabetes Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

