City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2023
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MARIE S HOWARD
|1983
|1423 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|BRANDIE N MADISON
|1978
|9171 BLIZZARD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|WILLIAM Z CHANCELLOR
|1988
|1773 GEORGE RD TERRY, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ROBERT M HOLCOMBE
|1953
|9501 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
