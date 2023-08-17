City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MARIE S HOWARD19831423 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
BRANDIE N MADISON19789171 BLIZZARD RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLIAM Z CHANCELLOR19881773 GEORGE RD TERRY, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT M HOLCOMBE19539501 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

