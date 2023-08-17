East Central Community College strengthens support for area homeschooling families

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College is strengthening its support for homeschooling families in the five-county district it serves.

As part of its ongoing efforts to engage and support all members of the community, ECCC is increasing outreach and creating new opportunities for homeschooling families for the academic year.

Vice President for Enrollment Management, Dr. Marie Roberts said the school has seen exponential growth of families in their community choosing to homeschool.

“It’s a variety of ranges in age and student grade level. We wanted to just further engage those families and let them know that we as a college support their homeschooling goals but we also want them to be thinking about their future from a college standpoint as well,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts said whether families are looking to take a tennis or voice lesson as they continue working through their homeschooling credentials or want to continue into an academic standpoint with dual-credit or dual enrollment. She said ECCC has something to offer those students wherever they are in their educational journey.

“And then also talking with those families about preparing their students for college and what scholarship opportunities that are available to them once they complete their homeschooling as a part of their family initiative,” said Dr. Roberts.

De. Roberts said homeschooling families oftentimes don’t have the same resources as those attending public or private schools, so ECCC is looking to come along as a partner for them and be an additional resource.

“These families are doing strong academic course work, they’re doing collaboration. They’re doing outreach and communication. They’re learning real-life skills that translate into real-life jobs and I think East Central is just coming along as a partnership for these families. Where these students in the past would not have had a high school counselor to talk to about the importance of taking the ACT exam or talking about career exploration and what majors and program studies are available. We’re just looking to fill that gap for those families because they don’t have that high school counselor role that is being met in maybe other private or public entities,” said Dr. Roberts.

ECCC said homeschooled students who have successfully completed their studies at the college will be invited to participate in the spring commencement ceremony, celebrating their accomplishments with their peers.

ECCC encourages all area homeschooling families to attend its homeschooling kickoff event on August 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and explore the new opportunities available to them. For more information, please visit admissions.eccc.edu or contact Dr. Marie Roberts

