First Alert! Blazing hot highs temps for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are almost to the weekend and coming off what was a spectacular day weather wise. Highs are increasing this afternoon in the low to mid 90s. It will still be a great day to get out and enjoy as conditions are still less humid. An elevated threat for wildfire danger remain in effect so take heed to ban burns.

First Alert: Dangerous Heat Returns

By Friday there is a limited risk moving in for heat related illnesses followed by a elevated to significant risk this weekend. Heat indices could reach up to 105 degrees Friday as highs are in the upper 90s. Saturday and Sunday heat indices increase up to 110 degrees with highs on the rise into the triple digits. Record challenging and dangerous heat will last through next week, so continue to check on your loved ones because heat related illnesses are possible.

Update On The Tropics:

The fifth and sixth name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list could be claimed soon as Disturbances 1 and 2 both have a 60% chance of development. Over the next several days tropical depression formation is looking likely. Disturbance 3 is in the Gulf of Mexico with a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Highs pressure is also in the Gulf helping keep development slow, but into next week development will continue to increase as the system moves westward. Southwestern California is being impacted by Hurricane Hilary by Sunday or Monday of next week. Hurricane Hilary formed in the Eastern Pacific, all of us want to continue to plan and prepare for the hurricane season.

