Funeral services for Fleta McElroy will be held Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Jim Rose with special music by Brother Dale Saul, both of West Laurel Methodist Church, Laurel, MS officiating. Private family interment to follow at the “Johnson - McElroy Memorial,” Magnolia Cemetery, 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Fleta Mae Johnson - McElroy, the only child of Mercer Clinton Johnson and Leta McDonald Johnson, of DeKalb, Kemper County, MS, the Lizelia Community of Lauderdale County, MS and Meridian, MS, was deceased in the privacy of her residence located in Lamar County, Mississippi, on Saturday evening, August 12, 2023. Ms. McElroy, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born August 6, 1932 and lived to celebrate her 91st birthday the week of her passing.

Ms. McElroy was married to James Alvin McElroy, who predeceased her, and by whom she had three sons, James A. (Al), McElroy, Jr., Ransom Mercer McElroy and John Clinton McElroy. Having been blessed by grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ms. McElroy lived to enjoy the company of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She retired as a career librarian after having attended the Mississippi State College for Women, now the Mississippi University for Women, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Ms. McElroy was the developing head librarian for Northwest Junior High School and Lamar High School.

Ms. McElroy was often described as a true lady, who was truly beautiful. ‘Miss Fleta,’ as she was often called, was a class act. Poised and collected, she was the epitome of grace. Her accomplishments academically, professionally and within the community, were numerous.

It is with the utmost respect we are now charged with the blessing of celebrating ‘Ms. Fleta’s’ passing to the heavenly domain of her personal Lord & Savior Jesus Christ the Only Son of God the Father.

All pallbearers are Honorary as follows: James Alvin “Jamie” McElroy, III, John Clinton McElroy, II, Kevie Darnell Dixon, Keith Edward Clifford, Woodrow Daniel Cook, William Emmett Ready, Jr., Joe Wilkerson, John Jefferson, Bethea, Jr., Reverend Richard Williams and William Eric Tillman.

The McElroy Family encourages any memorials be gifted to recognized charities which may be the desire of the giver’s heart or any soul in need.

