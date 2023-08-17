Football Preview: Patrician Academy Saints

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Patrician Academy Saints are gearing up for year 12 under Head Coach, Jonathan Lindsey.

The Saints are coming off a State Championship in 2022, but now, all eyes are on this season, as expectations for the Saints football team are still high.

“It was surreal, we had such a good group of seniors last year. They’d been leaders for several years throughout that. I hated to lose them but we had a lot of guys step up over the off-season and hopefully, we can continue on the tradition,” Saints Head Coach, Jonathan Lindsey, said.

Patrician Academy’s players know the bar was set high, after last year’s Championship, and that’s why they showed up this off-season, in the weight room and on the field.

“It’s been good. We really got after it this summer. We’re young a little bit, but we’ve had some kids step up, and we’re hoping it’s going to be a good year,” senior Tight-End, Jay Lindsey, said.

Patrician Academy lost 9 seniors last year, and the position group that was hit the hardest was the Offensive Line.

However, Coach Lindsey is impressed with the boys who have stepped up for this upcoming season.

“We lost a lot of Offensive Linemen. We graduated four of the five Offensive Linemen, so we really had a lot of guys step up. We may not be as big as we were in the past, but you know, we got a lot of gritty young men out there, and they’re willing to put their neck on the line for their team,” Coach Lindsey added.

Patrician Academy travels to East Mississippi on Friday night, as they’ll take on the Lamar Raiders.

Kickoff for that game is at 7 PM.

