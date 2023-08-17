Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 17, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Keynan Rush memorial.
DeKalb community comes together to remember Keynan Rush, family
Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
There will be runoffs in for Lauderdale County Coroner and District 1 Supervisor.
Lauderdale County releases certified results from primary elections

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2023
Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 16, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023