Services for Ms. Amy Richardson will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Union City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 9:30- 11 am service time on Saturday at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Pastor Melissa Crawford and Bro. Bobby Barfoot will officiate.

Ms. Richardson, 58, of Union died Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at James T. Champion Nursing Home of Meridian.

Survivors:

Sisters: Rosalie Blount and Joe, Leisa Richardson, Angie “Tiny” Rash and husband Kevin, Nona Griffin and husband Stacey

She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ms. Richardson was preceded in death by one brother, Rich Richardson and parents, Walter Ray and Coralyn Richardson.

Pallbearers: Matt Griffin, Nathan Griffin, Seth Griffin, Jacob Rash, Andy Barksdale and Joe Williams

Honorary Pallbearers: Ralph Freeman, Joe Blount, Kevin Rash, Stacey Griffin, Earl Davis, Jeremy Mayfield and Juan “Nacho” Martinez

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

