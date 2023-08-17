MSDH confirms first four cases of West Nile Virus in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first four West Nile Virus human cases in Mississippi for this year.

The cases are in Hinds, Jackson, and Lamar counties. Peak West Nile Virus season can run through October, so the health department advises you to take precautions against mosquitoes that spread the virus.

It is recommended to use mosquito repellant, dress protectively, and clear your yard of standing water.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.