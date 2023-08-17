Neshoba Central nearing completion of $3.8 million performing arts facility

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets are close to completing a $3.8 million performing arts facility. This new building will host several classes, like chorus and band.

The school district is excited about the new opportunities this facility will bring its students.

“It’s a lot bigger. You can actually put the building we are currently in and band inside this building. So, it’s a very large building. It’s going to have faculty offices, restrooms, you know, student restrooms, lots of storage, something that’s been needed a while here because both of those programs are growing a lot. And we’re glad to be able to do that,” said Tommy Holland, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

The building is expected to be completed by mid-October. Neshoba Central hopes it can host classes there by the end of the year.

