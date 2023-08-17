Online program offers free homework help to Alabama students

Homework Alabama offers assistance for K-12 students, college students and adults in their careers.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in Alabama can face challenges finding someone to help them with their homework. That’s why Alabama Public Library Service offers a free online program called Homework Alabama that offers one-on-one help in subjects that are constantly updated with the latest curriculum.

“We have hundreds of tutors that offer help in over 60 subjects for all different ages,” said Alabama Public Library Service reference librarian Melinda Smith.

Smith said Homework Alabama offers services “ranging from live homework assistance to providing reviews for dropped off work to providing self-study resources,” which are available through a mobile device or computer.

K-12 students can access Homework Alabama from anywhere that has internet access, with no sign-up necessary.

The online program also offers career help for graduate students and adults pursuing careers.

