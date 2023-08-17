Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash

A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.
A person is dead following a car crash Thursday in Madison County.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-vehicle car crash on Thursday morning.

Police say a gray passenger car crashed into the trees near the Madison Avenue Exit.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the vehicle was already engulfed in flames.

Despite efforts of the Madison Fire Department, the driver was pronounced dead.

The identification of that person will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The Madison Police Department, Ridgeland Police Department and Madison Fire Department all responded to the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
Keynan Rush memorial.
DeKalb community comes together to remember Keynan Rush, family
Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
There will be runoffs in for Lauderdale County Coroner and District 1 Supervisor.
Lauderdale County releases certified results from primary elections

Latest News

Families of the Dadeville mass shooting gathered today at the courthouse for the suspects...
1 Dadeville mass shooting suspect makes court appearance
Burn ban issued at all Mississippi state parks, fishing lakes
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
The Crimson Tide kicks off their first game of the season in just a few weeks at Bryant-Denny...
Tuscaloosa Police announce new changes ahead of football season