Person pronounced dead on the scene after fiery Madison Co. car crash

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was pronounced dead on the scene following a single-vehicle car crash on Thursday morning.

Police say a gray passenger car crashed into the trees near the Madison Avenue Exit.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the vehicle was already engulfed in flames.

Despite efforts of the Madison Fire Department, the driver was pronounced dead.

The identification of that person will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The Madison Police Department, Ridgeland Police Department and Madison Fire Department all responded to the incident.

