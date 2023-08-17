Tuscaloosa Police announce new changes ahead of football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide kicks off their first game of the season in just a few weeks at Bryant-Denny Stadium and Tuscaloosa Police want fans to know about a few safety changes.

“We want everyone to have a fantastic time during the football season while also prioritizing safety,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley. “These changes reflect our commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable environment for all fans, residents and visitors.” We invite fans to join us in embracing these changes we think will contribute to a season of positive and safe game day experiences. By working together, we can ensure that everyone enjoys football season without compromising safety.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

New Towing Regulations: TPD asks that anyone parking in the areas around campus become familiar with the updates to ensure a smooth experience and minimize towing-related inconveniences. Following a measure passed by the City Council earlier this year, property owners are no longer required to be present for a vehicle to be towed from their property. This means it's much more likely to get towed if you park in a lot that requires decals or credentials. This is not just a game day rule: tow truck drivers that have entered contracts with apartment complexes and other properties can now monitor parking lots and remove any vehicles without hang tags or decals. All of the properties taking advantage of this new regulation must post visible signs with tow company information. So keep an eye out for the signs and find a sanctioned area to park. Go here for information about parking and shuttles. Parking spots directly in front of businesses on the Strip have recently been marked for rideshare pickup and drop-offs only.

Speed Bumps on the Strip: Speed bumps will be strategically placed to encourage responsible driving and prioritize the safety of pedestrians and drivers. The speed bumps will be in place between Wednesdays and Sundays, indefinitely.

The Crimson Tide kicks off their first game of the season in just a few weeks at Bryant-Denny Stadium and Tuscaloosa Police want fans to know about a few safety changes.

Loitering: The queuing ordinance passed last year to discourage overcrowding along public sidewalks and streets remains in effect between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ordinance requires businesses to monitor the number of people waiting to enter, while preventing lines from taking over the sidewalk and street. This measure allows people who want to patronize businesses to do so safely, and discourages non-patrons from loitering. Groups that congregate in parking lots or block the entrances of businesses will be asked to move to ease pedestrian crowding and increase safety.

Firearms: While Alabama’s new open carry law allows the open carry of firearms without a permit, businesses and private property owners can prohibit firearms on their premises. At this time, none of the establishments on the Strip allow firearms.

Police substation: As part of TPD’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety and accessibility, the University of Alabama Police Department and TPD opened a joint substation at 1209 University Blvd., next door to Taco Bell and across from Publix. People are encourages to stop by the location or flag down one of the many officers patrolling the area, whether it’s to say hello, ask for directions or report suspicious activity.

