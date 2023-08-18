California weather uplifts Saints in joint workout with the Chargers

Chris Olave pulls in a pass against the Chargers in a joint workout. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Chris Olave pulls in a pass against the Chargers in a joint workout. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Thursday joint practice No. 1 between the Saints and Chargers, the boys in Black and Gold couldn’t help but marvel at the near picture perfect conditions in Costa Mesa, California.

“I like the weather, you know what I mean, it’s not bad. It’s not bad out here,” said Dennis Allen.

“The conditions, feels like our indoor,” said a smiling Derek Carr.

“Literally have the most perfect type of day ever. Light breeze, 77, 80 degrees. They’re talking about it’s hot, and you’re laughing cause they have no idea,” said Cam Jordan.

The ideal weather allowed the team to smoothly work through the over two hour workout. Quite the difference from suffocating temps they’ve been dealing with in Metairie.

“You worry about the bigger guys, especially when those guys start to lose 10-12 pounds a day, that’s not good. It’s good to kind of come out here in some fair weather against some really good players,” said Tyrann Mathieu.

And then there’s the actual work. To players like Derek Carr, joint practices can be even more beneficial than a preseason game.

“I love joint practices. I always loved joint practices, even with my time with the Raiders it gives you just different looks. You’re not just seeing one coverage. You get used to seeing the same guy line up, even if they’re disguising, you know what they’re playing because you’re used to seeing it. When you play a different defense, you’re allowed to get different looks and in the joint practices people show more. They’re going to show some more pressure. They’re going to show some more coverage variation and things like that. So you really get better with regular season type looks than you would in a preseason game,” said Carr.

Then there’s the camaraderie aspect. Not only do the joint practices allow the Saints to get better in the football field. By being away from all of the distractions, it also allows them to come together as a football team.

