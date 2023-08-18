City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|YEHUDI G SIMS
|1988
|3017 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LAURA B THURMAN
|1975
|539 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|BENNY K POWELL
|1957
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DARIAN M CORN
|1994
|819 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SAMAUD J WILLIAMS
|2002
|5433 HWY 513 STONEWALL, MS
|ESCAPING CUSTODY
PETIT LARCENY
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL APT A136 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
