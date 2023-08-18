City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
YEHUDI G SIMS19883017 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LAURA B THURMAN1975539 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
BENNY K POWELL1957HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DARIAN M CORN1994819 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SAMAUD J WILLIAMS20025433 HWY 513 STONEWALL, MSESCAPING CUSTODY
PETIT LARCENY
TONY S JONES1984107 71ST PL APT A136 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 18, 2023, at 6:00 AM
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

