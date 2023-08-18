FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat here at home and the Tropics are heating up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I wish you the best of luck as we will deal with dangerous heat as we head into the weekend.

With high temperatures sitting in the upper 90s and lower 100s heat stroke can be an issue with prolonged outdoor activity. Dangerous heat indices will be anywhere from 105 degrees up to 115 degrees. Please make sure you continue to find ways to stay cool as the heat continues to be a problem over the next 7 days.

With hot and dry conditions, we also have dangerous wildfire conditions in some places so please use caution when open burning.

There is no chance of rain over the next 3 days so please continue to check your local drought monitor as we continue to have hotter and drier conditions.

Tracking the tropics:

Well, the Atlantic is waking up and it’s looking very angry after weeks of silence. There are four areas of development with one development having a high chance of development over the next 7 days in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. There are two systems that have a medium chance of development over the next 7 days one in the Central Tropical Atlantic and one moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

There is one last one that has a low chance of development in the Lesser Antilles, and we will be watching all of these developments and keeping you updated as we continue to monitor everything happening at sea and here at home.

The next Atlantic storm that forms will have the name Emily.

Now over to the Pacific where the country’s eyes seem to all be tracking Major Hurricane Hilary. Now don’t be fooled by everything that people have been saying about this storm it will NOT hit southern California as a hurricane, but it will bring heavy rainfall and Tropical Storm conditions to areas of southern California.

The main concern with Hilary is the rainfall it will bring to some very dry areas and the fact that it will bring devastating Hurricane conditions to Baja California this weekend.

We here at WTOK will continue monitoring Hurricane Hilary and everything in the Atlantic.

