FIRST ALERT: Heating up for Friday, then dangerously hot by the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hopefully, you enjoyed the brief break from the high heat & the humidity because it’s about to heat up again. Highs for Friday will climb to around the upper 90s...getting above the average. Also, it’ll become a bit more muggy, so Friday’s heat indices will hover around 100 degrees.

As the infamous “heat dome” moves back east by this weekend, it’ll anchor itself across the center of the country. Yet, it’ll also become a major influence on our weather again...leading to highs hovering around 100 degrees and heat indices back over 105 degrees. So, dangerous heat is returning, and it’s important to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Don’t count on rain relief, it’s not happening through this weekend. A disturbance in the Gulf will clip the immediate MS Coast on Monday, but it’s not looking like the rain will make it up towards our area. So, plan on a dry spell that could last through most of next week.

Tracking the Tropics

As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the activity in the Atlantic Basin is ramping up. There are several disturbances that we’re now watching, and one is expected to move into the Gulf early next week. So stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

We’re also watching hurricane Hilary in the Eastern Pacific ocean because it’s going to bring possible flooding rain impacts to parts of the southwestern U.S.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.