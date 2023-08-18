First Alert: Menacing heat returns for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! The heat is settling back in with highs in the upper 90s. Plan and prepare for a hot day, because when humidity is factored in feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees. Today is nothing compared to what we can expect for the weekend and into next week.

Saturday and Sunday high temperatures are forecasted in the triple digits. Feels-like temps continue to rise also between 105-115 degrees. Remember to practice heat safety and know how to identify both heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Highs will continue to soar above the average not only for the weekend, but into much of next week the menacing heat continues to bring us unpleasant company to our area. Hydrate properly and avoid being outside for long periods of time. Heat related illnesses are possible over the next 7 days as we deal with the record challenging heat.

Tracking The Tropics:

The Atlantic Basin is heating up and Storm Team 11 is tracking 4 Disturbances. Disturbance one has the mostly likely chance of becoming tropical and claiming the fifth name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Parts of southern California could be impacted by Eastern Pacific Hurricane Hilary. Hilary rapidly intensified to a category 4 major hurricane and could being flash flooding and hurricane forced winds to California. Tropical storm watches and warning and also a hurricane watch is in effect for that area.

