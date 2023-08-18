Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes

Tombigbee River included
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Health Department issued a fish consumption advisory warning off eating fish caught in some Alabama rivers and lakes due to high mercury levels. Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.

According to the advisory, Alabama has over 129,700 miles of rivers and streams, 41 public lakes, and reservoirs. Toxic chemicals, such as mercury, have been found in some lakes and rivers in Alabama. Some of these chemicals can accumulate in fish.

Mercury can affect the nervous system and kidneys, according to the CDC. The health effects of exposure to mercury depend on a number of factors, including the amount and form of mercury, route, and length of exposure, and age. Additionally, the CDC advises people should avoid eating fish that contain high levels of mercury in accordance with state health advisories. This is particularly important for pregnant women and children.

The fish consumption advisory goes on to say the consumption advisory does not necessarily mean that the waters under the advisory are unsafe for recreation. Swimming, boating, or catch-and-release fishing in waters that have fish consumption advisories are considered to be safe.

The advisory will last through 2023.

For more information on the advisory, including bodies of water covered and fish species that should not be eaten, follow this link to the 2023 Alabama Fish Consumption Advisories booklet.

