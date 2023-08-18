Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities

Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson Public School District revealed the seven schools that had testing irregularities.

Thursday, JPS released that leaders at seven schools were placed on paid leave following the incident.

There are two categories in which the test irregularities occurred. 

The four schools below have isolated incidents of test irregularities, in a specific grade level, classroom, and/or subject area:

•     Marshall Elementary

•     Dawson Elementary

•     Wilkins Elementary

•     Lanier High School

Below are the three schools where the testing irregularities are more pronounced, that is multiple grade-level and subject areas:

•     Peeples Middle

•     Lester Elemenary

•     McLeod Elementary

Sherwin Johnson with JPS says that individuals at the schools are being investigated, not the entire staff.

The investigation can last up to fifteen working days. When those days are up, JPS must submit its findings back to MDE.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes

Latest News

Well, the Atlantic is waking up and it’s looking very angry after weeks of silence.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat here at home and the Tropics are heating up
The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized...
Laud. Co. School Board approves referendum for CTE funding
Andi Sisk, 4-years-old
4-year-old Madison girl to be featured on Times Square Jumbotron
Sam A. Baker Park hosts informational meeting
Burn ban lifted from 10 Miss. parks, lakes