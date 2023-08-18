Judge removes self from deadly Jones Co. church shooting case; reserve deputy’s bond not set

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was not set Friday for a Jones County reserve deputy accused of first-degree murder.

Instead, Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson removed himself from the case.

George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel will have to wait for a Supreme Court judge to appoint another judge to the case for a bond hearing on his upgraded charges.

Walters was indicted and taken into custody Wednesday on upgraded charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Williamson said he would send the orders to the Supreme Court Friday afternoon so that Walters could get a bond set as soon as early next week.

Walters will remain in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center until a bond hearing is set.

13th Circuit Court District Attorney Chris Hennis, who is prosecuting the case after the Jones County District Attorney’s office recused itself, filed a motion for Williamson to recuse himself.

Williamson stated in court the that he had a personal relationship with Walters, citing that he had previously defended him in a chancery court matter and had a personal relationship with Walters’ father, giving reasons to recuse himself from the case.

Williamson previously served as counsel for South Central Regional Medical Center where Walters’ father was a board member.

Hennis could not comment on the case as it is an ongoing matter but stated that it was a grand jury’s decision to indict him on first-degree murder, upgrading his charges from second-degree murder.

Walters is accused of shooting and killing a man at The Rock Church after an altercation between the two in April.

An official said Walters was an off-duty Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy and was working as a member of the church’s security team at the time of the shooting incident.

Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities