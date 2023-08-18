Laud. Co. School Board to hold Oct. 3 referendum on CTE funding

The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School Board will move ahead on a bond referendum Oct. 3 to pay for its first centralized Career & Technical Education Center. The estimated amount will be between $17 million and $20 million.

The School Board voted on the measure Thursday night, and will hold a number of public meetings to listen to what people have to say and get input before the vote is held.

The new center will serve as a hub of innovation, providing students with access to a diverse range of specialized programs and vocational training opportunities. From advanced manufacturing and healthcare sciences to aviation and culinary arts, the center will offer a comprehensive curriculum that’s designed to align with industry demands and emerging career paths.

The Lauderdale County School Board is sharing information about the referendum here.

The District wants to open the new CTE center in January 2025. It would be located in the former Peavey Electronic Service Warranty Center on Highway 11/80 in Meridian.  Students who attend Meridian Public Schools, private school or homeschool will also be able to take advantage of courses offered at the new center.

Four precincts will be used for the Oct. 3 vote to accommodate voters who live in the four school zones. The tentative voting sites are set to be the Clarkdale Elementary School gymnasium, at West Lauderdale Elementary and on Northeast and Southeast Middle School campuses.

