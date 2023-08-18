Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 18, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Covid 19
There’s an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, what you need to know

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 17, 2023
Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime