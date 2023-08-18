Man’s best friend: Alabama program uses dogs to assist victims in criminal cases

The HERO program is a statewide Certified Facility Dog Program to assist victims throughout the...
The HERO program is a statewide Certified Facility Dog Program to assist victims throughout the criminal process.(WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s heroes have four legs. The HERO program is a statewide Certified Facility Dog Program to assist victims throughout the criminal process. The dogs attended a multi-day training to learn new skills to help victims.

Tamara Martin created the first statewide network of service dogs in the country that helps victims during their criminal cases.

“We’ll work with any type of victim. So, child abuse, sexual abuse, elder abuse,” said Martin.

12 dogs are assigned to a region of Alabama to help victims in each county. It’s a full-time job for the dog and their handler.

“The dog really kind of helps them smile afterward and gives them hope. You know, it’s a very good feeling to see how they go through the whole criminal justice system with a friend by their side,” said Shawn Bentley, a handler.

Multiple times a year handlers teach the dogs new tricks to improve the victim’s experience.

“They don’t necessarily come with the knowledge or the skills to engage with children. So, the trainings help us to come up with new games to play with the kids to help build that trust,” said Martin.

The dogs do it all: cuddle, color, and even play sports.

The program is free to victims thanks to grants from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

If you need services from those HEROS, they have more details on the program on their website: HERO – Alabama Courthouse Facility Dog Program (opsheroinfo.org).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting

Latest News

Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.
Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban
- The Neshoba County School District welcomed a new superintendent this school year.
Neshoba County School District welcomes Josh Perkins as superintendent
Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections Aug. 29.
In-person absentee voting begins Saturday for primary runoffs
Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor