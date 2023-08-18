MEMA, FEMA opening disaster recovery centers in Jasper, Jackson counties

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA are opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Jasper and Jackson counties to help people affected by the June tornadoes.

According to a press release on Friday, FEMA said the centers will open for business on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

Listed below is where each center will be located in the counties:

Jasper County : Louin City Hall, 4240 MS-15, Louin, MS 39338

Jackson County : Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point, MS 39563

Each center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Homeowners and renters will be able to meet face-to-face with the following recovery specialists to get advice on certain topics:

FEMA application specialists - Can answer questions about application status, as well as help with new applications.

MEMA representatives - Can answer questions about unmet needs and potential state and local resources. They may make referrals to nonprofit organizations.

Small Business Administration disaster loan specialists - Can explain how loans can help both homeowners and businesses and provide details about loan terms.

Hazard Mitigation Community Education and Outreach specialists - Will talk with homeowners, renters, and businesses on techniques to make them and their property stronger.

FEMA said going to a center is not necessary to apply with them, as people can apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

For more information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and fema.gov/disaster/4727. On X/Twitter, follow @MSEMA and @femaregion4.

