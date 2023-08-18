Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A state agency issued a “Critical Notice” to a Natchez Walmart after a customer complained about dead rats in the store, the Natchez Democrat reports.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce received the complaint on August 8.

On August 9, a state inspector found a loaf of wheat bread that had been “chewed on by rodents.” The inspector also noted “rodent urine smell in the warehouse where bread vendor racks are stored.”

A “Yellow Critical Notice” was posted on the door of the Walmart located on Seargent Prentiss Drive, the newspaper reports.

The inspector will do a follow-up inspection on August 19.

