Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A state agency issued a “Critical Notice” to a Natchez Walmart after a customer complained about dead rats in the store, the Natchez Democrat reports.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce received the complaint on August 8.

On August 9, a state inspector found a loaf of wheat bread that had been “chewed on by rodents.” The inspector also noted “rodent urine smell in the warehouse where bread vendor racks are stored.”

A “Yellow Critical Notice” was posted on the door of the Walmart located on Seargent Prentiss Drive, the newspaper reports.

The inspector will do a follow-up inspection on August 19.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting

Latest News

The HERO program is a statewide Certified Facility Dog Program to assist victims throughout the...
Man’s best friend: Alabama program uses dogs to assist victims in criminal cases
Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.
Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban
- The Neshoba County School District welcomed a new superintendent this school year.
Neshoba County School District welcomes Josh Perkins as superintendent
Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections Aug. 29.
In-person absentee voting begins Saturday for primary runoffs