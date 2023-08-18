Mrs. Thelma Phillips Pratt

Funeral Services for Thelma Phillips Pratt, 95, of Livingston will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Livingston First Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Suddeth and Rev. Thomas Fletcher officiating. Special singing will be led by Rev. Jack White. Burial will follow at the Livingston Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Thelma Phillips Pratt passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Woodhaven Manor Nursing Home in Demopolis. She was born December 4, 1927 to Benjamin Franklin and Ollie Mae Shaw Phillips. Ms. Pratt was a retired bookkeeper of Skinners Furniture Store. She was a dedicated member of Livingston First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Wilburn C. “Sonny” Pratt, III (Patricia) of Livingston; grandchildren, Michael Pratt (Kyla) of Livingston; Stacey Pratt of Mobile; great grandchildren, Brittney Pratt of Birmingham; and Brandon Hunt of Mobile; and brother, Joe Phillips.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin and Ollie Mae Shaw Phillips; husband, Wilburn C. Pratt, Jr.; and siblings, William Phillips, Ruth Cox, Flora Mae Taylor, and Adelle Bolinger.

Pallbearers include Darrell Hoggle, Jackie Warbington, Tony Chambless, Mike “Radar” Spencer, Johnny Larkin, and Butch Larkin.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

