Neshoba County School District welcomes Josh Perkins as superintendent

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County School District welcomed a new superintendent this school year.

Josh Perkins has been in education for 18 years. Perkins has spent the last six years serving as superintendent of Enterprise schools.

Perkins said he’s noticed one thing in particular in his short time there. Beyond the infrastructure of the school, it’s the passion of the teachers that makes the district what it is.

“There’s so many things that you don’t see and the public doesn’t see that’s happening in our classrooms. That’s where the real where they say the magic happens, in there, and that’s where that “A” rating comes from. It’s one thing to have great buildings and great infrastructure but when you can put those things into the classroom that’s where the success really comes from and that’s what makes great, successful school districts,” said Perkins.

Perkins said it has been a great start and he appreciates all the support that he’s received.

