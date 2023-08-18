Neshoba County School District welcomes Josh Perkins as superintendent

By Anna Baucum
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County School District welcomed a new superintendent this school year.

Josh Perkins has been in education for 18 years. Perkins has spent the last six years serving as superintendent of Enterprise schools.

Perkins said he’s noticed one thing in particular in his short time there. Beyond the infrastructure of the school, it’s the passion of the teachers that makes the district what it is.

“There’s so many things that you don’t see and the public doesn’t see that’s happening in our classrooms. That’s where the real where they say the magic happens, in there, and that’s where that “A” rating comes from. It’s one thing to have great buildings and great infrastructure but when you can put those things into the classroom that’s where the success really comes from and that’s what makes great, successful school districts,” said Perkins.

Perkins said it has been a great start and he appreciates all the support that he’s received.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes

Latest News

Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.
Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban
Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections Aug. 29.
In-person absentee voting begins Saturday for primary runoffs
Well, the Atlantic is waking up and it’s looking very angry after weeks of silence.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat here at home and the Tropics are heating up
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities