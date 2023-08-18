Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban

Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.(MGN ONLINE)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation Friday that implements a burn ban in 40 counties. Reeves said he made the decision after consulting with the state Forestry Commission and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The partial state-level burn ban is effective immediately and will have no exemptions.
Outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited.

The following 40 counties will be under the burn ban, which will remain in place until further notice: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Issaquena, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson, and Yazoo.

The burn ban was implemented due to increased wildfires, high drought index, dry vegetation and the forecasted weather patterns statewide over the next ten days.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission also activated its Incident Management Team to speed up response to wildfires.

Violators can be fined and held responsible for any damages caused by a fire. Due to drought conditions, the MFC is discouraging any unnecessary outdoor burning, even in parts of the state that are not under the burn ban. Call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE to report a wildfire.

