In-person absentee voting begins Saturday for primary runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Circuit clerk offices will be open special hours, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, Aug. 19, for in-person absentee voting for Mississippi’s Aug. 29 primary runoffs. The offices will be open during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well. The last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot is Saturday, Aug. 26. Circuit clerk offices will be again be open 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Mississippi Secretary of State reminds voters all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 29 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of the runoff to count.

In east Mississippi, Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.