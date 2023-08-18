In-person absentee voting begins Saturday for primary runoffs

Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections Aug. 29.
Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections Aug. 29.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Circuit clerk offices will be open special hours, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, Aug. 19, for in-person absentee voting for Mississippi’s Aug. 29 primary runoffs. The offices will be open during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well. The last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot is Saturday, Aug. 26. Circuit clerk offices will be again be open 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Mississippi Secretary of State reminds voters all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 29 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of the runoff to count.

In east Mississippi, Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton and Neshoba counties have runoff elections.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes

Latest News

Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.
Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban
- The Neshoba County School District welcomed a new superintendent this school year.
Neshoba County School District welcomes Josh Perkins as superintendent
Well, the Atlantic is waking up and it’s looking very angry after weeks of silence.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat here at home and the Tropics are heating up
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities
Jackson Public School District reveals 7 schools with testing irregularities