The cell phone problem

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is no denying the benefits technology can bring to a classroom.

It can be a great learning tool for students, but it can also be their biggest obstacle.

News 11 sat down with assistant superintendent of student improvement and school safety Victor Gilstrap who spoke about the policies they had in place to minimize the distractions caused by cell phones.

“Well, basically, you know, anytime students have unauthorized use of cell phones based off the offense, we have a sliding scale. First offense, three days confiscation, $15 administrative fee and the parents will have to come and pick up the phone and it goes all the way down.”, said Gilstrap.

Principal of Clarkdale High School, Stephanie Shirley, stands with policies against phones and says she has seen results.

“We had problems with cyberbullying and things like that and we just thought we’re just not going to have them anymore. We don’t let our students have them out at school, not during break time, lunch time or any time. And really, honestly, it’s turned out to be a good thing. And now you walk around and you see more students speaking to each other in the cafeteria, and it breaks. Week and I think it’s less stressful for them.” stated Principal Shirley.

Assistant Superintendent Gilstrap admits however that it’s not the cell phones themselves that are the problem.

It’s the unauthorized use of them that causes issues.

That said, eliminating phones completely isn’t the only way to keep students focused.

8th grade math teacher, Emily Chancelor, rewards her students for putting their devices away.

By giving them a choice, she says it encourages self control and still keeps distractions to a minimum.

“Being math, they have to pick up a calculator, so I have a classroom set so when they come in the door I have assigned them a calculator and they drop their calculator in the I mean they drop their phone in the slot and pick up their calculator so that every day that they put their phone in and mark it and that is a bonus point for their test that week. I do this just because I know they have them so why not. Reward them for doing the right thing, of putting their cell phone up.”, said Chancelor.

Assistant Principal of Meridian Highschool, Fredrick Delk, isn’t too keen on the idea of a rewards system saying meridian high has an out of sight out of mind policy.

This consists of confiscating phones during trips to the restroom, no headphones or earbuds in hallways, and if turned into the office, phones will be kept for 5 days without exception.

But Mr. Delk says they don’t want the phone. They just want the students to learn.

One thing is certain. Many schools have plans in place to keep students focused. Cell phones just aren’t a part of those plans.

