EMCC Lions football media day takeaways

The defending MACCC state champions, the East Mississippi Lions, held their football media day at Sullivan-Windham Field Friday afternoon.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference of Athletics (MACCC) state champions, the East Mississippi Lions (EMCC), held their football media day at Sullivan-Windham Field Friday afternoon.

The Lions are coming off an 8-3 2022 season where they defeated Northwest Mississippi Community College for the MACCC title.

Going into this season, the Lions roster turned over 42 out of the 65 total players. With only 23 previous players returning to the team, EMCC’s big focus in the offseason was getting the new recruits and transfer players up to speed.

One of those transfer students is new starting quarterback, Ty Keyes.

To begin fall camp, Keyes was fighting for that starting spot with a number of others. However, it did not take long for him to assume that role.

“I think he’s going to be one of the better ones we’ve ever had here,” said head coach Buddy Stephens. “I can’t even say enough good things so I won’t even start. But, I really like him as a quarterback.”

Getting a compliment that large from a coach who has been with the program for 15 years now, says a lot.

Keyes is a Southern Miss University transfer. In 2022, Keyes played in only three games before suffering a season ending hand injury. During those three games, he threw for a total of 281yds, completing three touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Keyes is now more than ready to lead his new team.

“The plan is to run it back. As long as we get one percent better every day, then we should get back to the championship,” said Keyes.

In the 15 years Stephens has lead the program, their overall record is 133-21. The Lions are a championship program, who are expected to reach that destination once again this season.

EMCC will begin their season on Sept. 7th, on the road vs Copiah Lincoln Community College.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja’shoia Toshaine Durr is charged with furnishing inmates with contraband.
Prison employee charged with a crime
Arrests Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department assists MBI in making arrests for prostitution
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2023
Geroge Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel.
Murder charges upgraded against Jones Co. reserve deputy in deadly church shooting

Latest News

Chris Olave pulls in a pass against the Chargers in a joint workout. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
California weather uplifts Saints in joint workout with the Chargers
The Crimson Tide kicks off their first game of the season in just a few weeks at Bryant-Denny...
Tuscaloosa Police announce new safety measures ahead of football season
Ole Miss football announces 2023 Chucky Mullins Award winner (SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics)
Ole Miss football announces 2023 Chucky Mullins Award winner
The Patrician Academy Saints kick off year 12 under their Head Coach, Jonathan Lindsey, on...
Football Preview: Patrician Academy Saints