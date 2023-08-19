EMCC Lions football media day takeaways

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference of Athletics (MACCC) state champions, the East Mississippi Lions (EMCC), held their football media day at Sullivan-Windham Field Friday afternoon.

The Lions are coming off an 8-3 2022 season where they defeated Northwest Mississippi Community College for the MACCC title.

Going into this season, the Lions roster turned over 42 out of the 65 total players. With only 23 previous players returning to the team, EMCC’s big focus in the offseason was getting the new recruits and transfer players up to speed.

One of those transfer students is new starting quarterback, Ty Keyes.

To begin fall camp, Keyes was fighting for that starting spot with a number of others. However, it did not take long for him to assume that role.

“I think he’s going to be one of the better ones we’ve ever had here,” said head coach Buddy Stephens. “I can’t even say enough good things so I won’t even start. But, I really like him as a quarterback.”

Getting a compliment that large from a coach who has been with the program for 15 years now, says a lot.

Keyes is a Southern Miss University transfer. In 2022, Keyes played in only three games before suffering a season ending hand injury. During those three games, he threw for a total of 281yds, completing three touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Keyes is now more than ready to lead his new team.

“The plan is to run it back. As long as we get one percent better every day, then we should get back to the championship,” said Keyes.

In the 15 years Stephens has lead the program, their overall record is 133-21. The Lions are a championship program, who are expected to reach that destination once again this season.

EMCC will begin their season on Sept. 7th, on the road vs Copiah Lincoln Community College.

