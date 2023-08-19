FIRST ALERT: Record pushing heat along with an active Hurricane season

We will be keeping a very close eye on the Gulf of Mexico system and the Windward Island storm but as of right now none of these storms look to impact our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I wish you the best of luck as we will deal with dangerous heat as we head through the rest of our weekend

With high temperatures sitting in the upper 90s and lower 100s heat stroke can be an issue with prolonged outdoor activity. Dangerous heat indices will be anywhere from 105 degrees up to 115 degrees. Please make sure you continue to find ways to stay cool as the heat continues to be a problem over the next 7 days.

With hot and dry conditions, we also have dangerous wildfire conditions in some places so please use caution when open burning.

There is no chance of rain over the next 3 days so please continue to check your local drought monitor as we continue to have hotter and drier conditions.

It looks like we could break a record high as we will have highs in the lower 100s and by Wednesday we could see a high of 105 for us here in Meridian.

Tracking the tropics:

Well, the Atlantic is waking up and it’s looking very angry after weeks of silence. There are five areas of development with two developments having a high chance of development over the next 7 days in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic and Central Tropical Atlantic. There are two systems that have a medium chance of development over the next 7 days one close to Winward Island and one moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

We will be keeping a very close eye on the Gulf of Mexico system and the Windward Island storm but as of right now none of these storms look to impact our area.

The next Atlantic storm that forms will have the name Emily.

Now over to the Pacific where the country’s eyes seem to all be tracking Major Hurricane Hilary. Now don’t be fooled by everything that people have been saying about this storm it will NOT hit southern California as a hurricane, but it will bring heavy rainfall and Tropical Storm conditions to areas of Southern California.

The main concern with Hilary is the rainfall it will bring to some very dry areas and the fact that it will bring devastating Hurricane conditions to Baja California this weekend.

We here at WTOK will continue monitoring Hurricane Hilary and everything going on in the Atlantic.

