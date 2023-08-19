German-themed festival coming to Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest
Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oktoberfest is coming to Tuscaloosa. The German-themed event, presented by Visit Tuscaloosa, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 11 a.m.- 5p.m.

Held at Druid City Social, the festival will include activities such as a 5k run to benefit the American Cancer Society, German-inspired food and drinks, and a dachshund race sponsored by the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

Kelsey Rush, the president and CEO of Visit Tuscaloosa, said, “We understand our community desires more events, and given the connection to Mercedes as well as our Sister City in Schorndorf, Germany, we feel confident this can become an annual festival our community looks forward to each year.”

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning September 1, 2023. You can buy tickets and learn more about the festival at Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest.

