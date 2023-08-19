More than 100 lights added throughout Hwy. 49 in Hattiesburg

HWY 49
HWY 49(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A nearly $1 million project that gave Highway 49 more than 100 new lights has just been completed. City officials say this is just the beginning.

Now, it’s safer and more functional than before. People who drive on this road often have already noticed a difference.

“Safety is paramount, and we have had a lot of positivity come out of it because it’s good and safe for our congregants, but it’s also safe for those who are traveling up and down Highway 49,” said AJ Thornton, the assistant pastor at Central Baptist Church on Highway 49.

For some drivers, especially the elderly, driving at night is hard. This is why the newly well-lit highway is safer for every driver, despite their age.

Thornton said that the lights will be extra beneficial for church members who have to drive home after dark.

“We have a lot of our older congregation as well who travel long distances up and down 49 turning in and out and with the lights, it gives the vehicles the ability to be seen,” Thornton said.

City officials say that this project has increased safety significantly while traveling the highway for residents of the Pine Belt and guests traveling to and from the coast.

“It’s near and dear to my heart it’s good for the community, it’s better lighting, it’s safer, and I want the citizens to know we’re working hard to get things done not only in Ward 5 but all across the city,” said Nicholas Brown, the city councilman for Ward 5 in Hattiesburg.

But projects like this won’t stop with Highway 49.

City officials are planning ahead for other roads that need lighting improvements

”I think the one thing it has done as it opened our eyes throughout this process to other roadways that need the same attention whether it Veterans Memorial Parkway, or whether its other parts of Highway 49 or Highway 98, this is going to be a long process by the city of Hattiesburg to try and improve these roadways.” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

