Patrician Academy visits Lamar in first-ever matchup on the gridiron

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football is back, and with that, comes Game One of what many are hoping will be a longstanding rivalry between East Mississippi and West Alabama.

The Patrician Academy Saints visited the Lamar Raiders on Friday night, looking to start their season 1-0.

Meanwhile, the Raiders looked to get back on track, after a tough overtime loss last week against Starkville Academy.

Offense was easy to come by in the first quarter, for both teams.

Lamar got the scoring started, as Quarterback, Wyatt Bond, found Tripp Morrow who made a couple of defenders miss and found his way into the endzone.

It didn’t take long for Patrician Academy to respond, as Carson Coody took a toss all the way to the house for a touchdown.

The Raiders responded, as they gave the Ball to Jaeden Jones who would find the hole, and trucked a defender at the goal line, before falling into the endzone.

Raiders up 14-6.

Patrician would drive down the field after a nice third down play from tight-end, Jay Lindsey who caught the ball in the flat, picked up the first, and then picked up a whole lot more.

The Saints capitalized after Coody scored his second touchdown on the night, but would fail to convert the 2-point conversion.

Lamar up 14-12.

Early in the second quarter, the Raiders recovered an onside kick, and that set up Jones who found the endzone for the third time in the first half.

Raiders win this one 53-20, and they move to 1-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, Patrician Academy falls to 0-1 on the season.

