Raiders/Saints: Start of a new High School Football Rivalry?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 37.7 miles is all that separates the Lamar Raiders and the Patrician Academy Saints, and for the first time ever, these two programs met on the football field on Friday night.

The two schools agreed to a home-and-home matchup, and this year the Lamar Raiders were the home team.

Raiders’ Head Coach, Jacob Land, and his team were excited for the matchup on Friday night.

“I think that’s going to be a fun rivalry that we can hopefully continue going on, not just this year and next year, but keep that going. I mean, what? They’re 40 miles down the road, so a lot of our kids know their kids, a lot of their kids know our kids,” Land said.

“It’s kind of like a 30-40 mile rivalry kind of thing, you know, so it’ll be fun,” Raiders Safety, Drew Mitchell added.

“Well see, that game, it means a lot to me because it’s a new team and everything, and it’s going to be a big rivalry,” Raiders Defensive End, Emery Nelson said.

Meanwhile, the Patrician Academy Saints were just as excited for Friday night’s game.

“You know we’ve been trying for years... Trying to get Lamar on the schedule. You know, it just didn’t work out on one end or the other. We were able to work it out, and we’re looking forward to it. We really are looking forward to it,” Saints Head Coach, Jonathan Lindsey, said.

“It’ll be special. We ain’t ever played a Mississippi team, so this will be fun... I mean to just show the Mississippi boys what we’re about and get after them,” Saints Running Back, Carson Coody, added.

“It’s going to be fun. You know, they’re a big school. I mean, I feel like we play them in basketball and baseball, and I’d say it’s a rivalry. I’m looking forward to it, I am, it’s going to be a good time,” Saints Tight End, Jay Lindsey said.

The Patrician Academy Saints will be the home team for next year’s matchup between them and the Raiders.

