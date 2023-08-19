U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals task force in Jackson captured Cory Waldrop, 39, in a creek bed near Hornsby in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Waldrop was wanted for a multi-state crime spree that resulted in warrants being issued in several counties including four counties in Tennessee and two in Mississippi.

He is facing charges for possession of a firearm, evading arrest, theft, and drug charges.

Waldrop is being held in the Hardeman County Jail.

