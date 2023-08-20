Final scores from the Neshoba Central volleyball tournament

Neshoba Central High School hosts volleyball tournament with many area schools in attendance to compete.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central High School hosted a volleyball tournament Saturday, where many area teams were invited to compete.

The Neshoba Central Rockets shined at their home court, winning each of their four matches against Southeast Lauderdale, Northeast Jones, Choctaw Central, and Pelahatchie.

Listed below are final scores from Lauderdale County schools, as well as schools in the Philadelphia area.

Choctaw Central vs. Northeast Jones: Choctaw Central wins 25-23, 22-25, 24-22.

Choctaw Central vs. Clarkdale: Choctaw Central win 2-1.

Neshoba Central vs. Choctaw Central: Neshoba Central wins 2-1.

Neshoba Central vs. Pelahatchie: Neshoba Central wins 25-9, 25-17.

Neshoba Central vs. Southeast Lauderdale: Neshoba Central wins 25-18, 25-8.

Neshoba Central vs. Northeast Jones: Neshoba Central wins 25-10, 25-22.

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Union: Union wins 25-7, 25-16.

West Lauderdale vs. Union: Union wins 25-22, 21-25, 15-8.

West Lauderdale vs. Pelahatchie: West Lauderdale wins 25-18. 25-21.

West Lauderdale vs. Northeast Jones: West Lauderdale wins 25-18, 20-25, 15-13.

