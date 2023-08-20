FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone I hope you are finding ways to stay cool as dangerous heat continues to plague our area of east Mississippi and western Alabama.

Heat stress will continue to be a dangerous trend as our high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s across the week ahead. Heat indices will be anywhere from that 105 to 115-degree range.

With this dangerous heat we will also have dry conditions so please heed local burn bans and use extra caution when doing open burns.

Record heat will be making its way into our area as we build under this “Ring of Fire” set up so by the middle part of this week we could be seeing record-breaking Highs. Prolonged activity outside could cause a lot of issues so please take extra caution this week.

Tracking the Tropics:

Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.

Tropical Storm Emily kicked everything off as it formed in the Central Atlantic with winds of 50 mph and a pressure of 1001 MB. This storm is moving West-Northwest at 10 mph and looks to stay far away from any land out in the central Atlantic.

This storm began developing a well-defined circulation and as time went on showed signs of strength, now is the first storm since Hurricane Don in the Atlantic.

Emily could already be at its peak as it battles an environment that is not favorable for hurricane growth. As the storm turns in the coming days, we will see it stay out at sea and become a post-tropical storm.

And just mere hours after Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic we saw another named storm come to play as well as Tropical Storm Franklin fired up just to the south of Puerto Rico.

Currently, Tropical Storm Franklin currently has winds of 45 mph and a pressure of 1002 mb as it moves to the west-northwest at 14 mph. This storm is going to take a right turn very soon and head straight for the islands of Hispaniola and will bring life-threatening flash flooding across Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Once it hits the island it will continue to move back out into the Atlantic where it will strengthen once again.

There are still two areas of development and Tropical depression six that we’re keeping a close eye on one that’s coming into the gulf and one off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Baja California and is now marching to bring Tropical Force winds and rain to much of the desert southwest. This will potentially bring a Historic amount of rainfall and you should expect catastrophic flooding to that area.

If you know anyone that lives in that area, please check up on them as Hilary marches closer.

