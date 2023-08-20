Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game

Jackson State University logo
Jackson State University logo(jsums.edu)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State and current New England Patriot cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a collision with a teammate in a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots and Packers agreed to suspend the game after the injury.

The Patriots report Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2023
Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.
Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 18, 2023

Latest News

Neshoba Central High School hosted a volleyball tournament Saturday
Final scores from the Neshoba Central volleyball tournament
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
‘I’m home’: No. 1 football recruit in Mississippi commits to Ole Miss
Lamar's Quarterback, Wyatt Bond, takes a snap in the Raiders' game against Patrician Academy.
Patrician Academy visits Lamar in first-ever matchup on the gridiron
Saints Tight-End, Jay Lindsey, completes a long reception in Friday night's game against the...
Raiders/Saints: Start of a new High School Football Rivalry?