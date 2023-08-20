Hours after Tropical Storm Emily formed Tropical Storm Franklin is in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Just mere hours after Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic we saw another named storm come to play as well as Tropical Storm Franklin fired up just to the south of Puerto Rico.

Currently, Tropical Storm Franklin currently has winds of 45 mph and a pressure of 1002 mb as it moves to the west-northwest at 14 mph. This storm is going to take a right turn very soon and head straight for the islands of Hispaniola and will bring life-threatening flash flooding across Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Once it hits the island it will continue to move back out into the Atlantic where it will strengthen once again.

We will be keeping a close eye on this storm and the rest of the Tropics.

