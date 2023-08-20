Human jaw bone found in Walker Co. belongs to unknown man

A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to...
A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to report a human bone they found in their yard.(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A possible decades old mystery in Walker County. Authorities are trying to figure out who a human jaw bone belongs to.

A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to report a human bone they found in their yard.

Deputies responded to collect the bone. Several searches were done and no other remains were found.

The jaw bone and lower teeth were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (DFS) for DNA analysis. DFS was only able to report the remains belong to a man and an examination revealed the teeth are in perfect condition and contain no fillings.

The jaw bone and teeth have since been sent to the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia for additional testing.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said going back to records from the 1940′s they are aware of 18 males reported missing in Walker County that have not been found or seen since reported missing. That includes those reported to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, Sumiton Police Department, and Carbon Hill Police Department.

Several of the males reported missing have ruled out by their dental profile.

Families of missing loved ones that have dental records are asked to call the Walker Co. Sheriff’s Department.

