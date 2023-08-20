MSU grad student orientation

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was back to school for the graduate students of Mississippi State University at Meridian.

Student orientation was held at the Riley Center where students got a chance to meet their teachers and peers.

Many new things were introduced to the university this year, two of them being the two new doctorate programs being taught at the university for the first time ever.

“Our new doctoral programs, we have our Doctorate of Psychology and our Doctorate of Education. We also have an Ed specialist in school psychology and masters degrees in counseling. So, we’ve brought all those students together to introduce them to Mississippi State University and to help them begin developing relationships with each other.”, said the Associate Dean of Academics for the college of education Kim Hall.

The new doctoral programs bring opportunities closer to meridian, delighting students around the area.

“Until recently, you had to travel to other places or travel or get things online or do these things. Having one right here in in Meridian, that’s going to make it so much more accessible to everybody that’s in this field.”, said graduate student Kaleb Smith.

“I love MSU Meridian just for the simple fact they work with you and you’re in classes with people who are just like you who work full time.”, stated graduate student Taneja Coleman.

Food and drinks were served at orientation followed up by a tour of the MAX.

The event was informative and a great way to kick off the school year for MSU Meridian graduate students.

