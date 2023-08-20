Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Central Atlantic with winds of 50 mph and a pressure of 1001 MB. This storm is moving West-Northwest at 10 mph and looks to stay far away from any land out in the central Atlantic.

This storm began developing a well-defined circulation and as time went on showed signs of strength, now is the first storm since Hurricane Don in the Atlantic.

Emily could already be at its peak as it battles an environment that is not favorable for hurricane growth. As the storm turns in the coming days we will see it stay out at sea and become a post-tropical storm.

