WAM Inaugural Gala

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX played host to the first ever Women’s Alliance of Meridian Gala.

The inaugural ceremony took place three years after its originally planned date of 2020 when covid brought plans to a halt.

Today everyone celebrated as the organization finally took it’s first steps forward.

“We’re a group of professional women in Meridian that get together. We network, we provide education, mentoring for other women. And it’s just a great opportunity to learn about our community. We really want to encourage women to get together and empower them to learn and grow. And really be there for each other. That’s what’s so important.”, said Executive Committee member Laura Carmichael.

Food and music were also present, followed by speeches that honored three special women of the community Ann Alexander, Dr. Sandy Pupa, and the late attorney Syria Sturdivant.

This inaugural WAM Gala is expected to be the first of many.

