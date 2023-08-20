WAM Inaugural Gala

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX played host to the first ever Women’s Alliance of Meridian Gala.

The inaugural ceremony took place three years after its originally planned date of 2020 when covid brought plans to a halt.

Today everyone celebrated as the organization finally took it’s first steps forward.

“We’re a group of professional women in Meridian that get together. We network, we provide education, mentoring for other women. And it’s just a great opportunity to learn about our community. We really want to encourage women to get together and empower them to learn and grow. And really be there for each other. That’s what’s so important.”, said Executive Committee member Laura Carmichael.

Food and music were also present, followed by speeches that honored three special women of the community Ann Alexander, Dr. Sandy Pupa, and the late attorney Syria Sturdivant.

This inaugural WAM Gala is expected to be the first of many.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2023
Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor
Clarke, Lauderdale and Newton counties are included in the ban.
Reeves enacts partial statewide burn ban
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 18, 2023

Latest News

Student orientation was held at the MSU Riley Center.
MSU Meridian hosts grad student orientation
Jackson State University logo
Former JSU player Isaiah Bolden taken to hospital after collision in NFL pre-season game
Residents say they hope the center will support their efforts to rebuild.
Louin residents receive support at MEMA/FEMA disaster recovery center
We will be keeping a very close eye on the Gulf of Mexico system and the Windward Island storm...
FIRST ALERT: Record pushing heat along with an active Hurricane season