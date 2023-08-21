9/11 Memorial Stair Climb returning to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local race that honors first responders and remembers 9/11 is seeking participants and volunteers.

The Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place on Monday, September 11th at Meridian’s downtown parking deck as those taking part in the grueling event in honor of those that perished and responded during 9/11, with proceeds going to the First Responders Benevolent Fund in Meridian.

“I never will forget personally where I was on September 11, 2001,” said Erin Barnes, a race organizer. “I was in Comp 1 class at MCC. I watched it all unfold and followed it for days. My family has traveled to New York City. We’ve seen the Memorial and met with firefighters just to tell them thank you. When Meridian started this five years ago, it’s something that I jumped on as a participant. Last year when they needed some help getting it back going, it seemed like the perfect fit.”

You can register for the race at time2run.net and all that participate will receive a t-shirt or tank top along with a finisher medal.

