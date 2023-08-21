Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan

Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for missing endangered twins police said were abducted in Livonia, part of metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the 14-day-old twin boys—Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges—may be with two unidentified women.

The babies were believed to be taken by two unidentified women.
The babies were believed to be taken by two unidentified women.(Michigan State Police)

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows and a Michigan license plate number of EHD1130.

Montana and Matthew are described as Black and believed to be only wearing diapers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at (734) 466-2470 or 911.

The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger...
The women may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.(Michigan State Police)

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has occurred on I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163.
Accident involving an 18-wheeler
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
Spain's players celebrate as they defeated England after the Women's World Cup soccer final at...
Spain wins its first Women’s World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final

Latest News

A lot of people you might know in the Morningstar community have been without water for almost...
Sumter County community without water for a week
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against...
Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open
A Minneapolis woman says she is at her wit's end after her Kia was stolen for a fourth time...
Woman says her Kia was stolen 4 times in 1 year
Stay safe in the heat
First Alert: Another week of dangerous heat