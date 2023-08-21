Body found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson, Commerce Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Downtown Jackson off Jefferson and Commerce Streets. It’s just outside the parking lot of WLBT.

The body was discovered around 6 a.m. by two people who work in the area.

JPD has yet to release any information about what happened.

Paramedics, fire crews, and several police units are on the scene.

WLBT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

